Saturday, Jan 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Parts Of Rajasthan Receive Light To Moderate Rain

Light to moderate rain was recorded in some parts of Rajasthan during the 24-hour period that ended at 8.30 am on Saturday with Fatehpur in Sikar receiving the highest rainfall at 41 mm, the meteorological department here said.

Parts Of Rajasthan Receive Light To Moderate Rain
-

Trending

Updated: 22 Jan 2022 4:52 pm

Light to moderate rain was recorded in some parts of Rajasthan during the 24-hour period that ended at 8.30 am on Saturday with Fatehpur in Sikar receiving the highest rainfall at 41 mm, the meteorological department here said. It said 15 mm rainfall was recorded in Nagaur's Jayal area in western Rajasthan.

The weather department has predicted light to moderate rain and thundershowers in some districts of Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Bikaner divisions of the state for the day. Scattered rainfall is likely in Bharatpur and Jaipur divisions on Sunday, it said.

The temperature on Friday night was recorded between 8.6 degrees Celsius (Karauli) and 18.6 degrees Celsius (Dungarpur). The night temperatures in the state are likely to dip by two to five notches from Sunday onwards.

With inputs from PTI

Tags

National Rains Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Rajasthan
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

NEWSFLASH: Congress Releases First List Of 40 Candidates For Manipur Assembly Polls

NEWSFLASH: Congress Releases First List Of 40 Candidates For Manipur Assembly Polls

Madhya Pradesh: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Thunderstorms, Lightning In 20 Districts

Outlook Speakout Chhattisgarh 2021 Achiever: Surbhi Self Help Group Raigarh

R-Day: Mahatma Gandhi's Favourite Hymn Excluded From Beating Retreat Ceremony

Outlook Money Insurance Summit 2nd edition

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A murga singer sings during the inaugural carnival parade in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Uruguay Carnival Parade Held With Limited Audience Due To Covid-19

People participate in the March for Life outside the US Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington.

‘March For Life’ Annual Protest Against Abortion In US Held

Glimpses of migratory bird flocks at Santragachi Jheel in Kolkata.

Migratory Birds Flock Kolkata’s Santragachi Jheel This Winter

Amar Jawan Jyoti flame taken for merger with flame at National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Merger Of Amar Jawan Jyoti With National War Memorial In New Delhi

South African batsman Aiden Markram thanks members of the Indian cricket team after South Africa won the second ODI match by seven wickets in Paarl, South Africa.

South Africa Ride On Knocks From Quinton De Kock, Janneman Malan To Beat India By 7 Wickets In 2nd ODI, Clinch Series 2-0