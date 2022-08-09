Tuesday, Aug 09, 2022
Parallel Meetings Of JD(U), RJD Begin Amid Rising Political Tension In Bihar

The JD(U) and RJD party members in Bihar are holding meetings on the same day in Bihar as speculations of a radial political move by the Chief Minister are on the rise.

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar File Photo

Updated: 09 Aug 2022 12:35 pm

Parallel meetings of the JD(U) which helms the Bihar government, and the opposition RJD are on in Bihar on Tuesday amid speculations of a major political move by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The meeting of JD(U) MPs and MLAs is being held at the chief minister’s official residence, party sources said. The meeting of the RJD legislators is convened by party leader Tejashwi Yadav at his mother Rabri Devi’s Circular Road bungalow, a stone’s throw distance from the CM’s Anney Marg residence.

The BJP is also holding a meeting at Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishor Prasad’s residence and among those present there include the party’s state unit president Sanjay Jaiswal. More than one of the prospective attendees of the JD(U) meeting denied that the party’s ties with the BJP have worsened to an extent to call for a realignment.

“Our party had held many such meetings of MPs and MLAs in the past. We have been told that the current meeting has been called to discuss organizational matters. Never heard about any major crisis in the NDA," said Ram Nath Thakur, a Rajya Sabha member, low key but known to enjoy proximity to the chief minister by virtue of being the son of late Karpoori Thakur, the latter's political mentor.

Another confidant of Kumar, Leshi Singh, who is an MLA and a minister in his cabinet, said, “I was away for the last four or five days but I have an idea of how things have been. There does not seem to be any major crisis facing the NDA government. It goes without saying, though, that the party will abide by any decision taken by the chief minister”.

Chetan Anand, a young RJD MLA who is serving his first term, said, "Rumours of political realignment have been afloat for a couple of years. Let us not make any rash assumptions. Once the party leadership takes any decision, it will be definitely made known to all." 

