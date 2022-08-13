Saturday, Aug 13, 2022
Pakistan Flag Allegedly Hoisted In Uttar Pradesh’s Khushinagar, 1 Arrested

Uttar Pradesh: The police said the Pakistan flag was removed as soon as police got information about it.

Explore Technology To Stop Usage Of Mobiles Inside Jails: Punjab Minister
UP Police arrests man for allegedly hoisting Pakistan flag.(Representational image)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Aug 2022 4:43 pm

A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar for allegedly hoisting Pakistan's national flag at his house, police said on Saturday. 

Additional Superintendent of Police Ritesh Kumar Singh, "The flag was hoisted at a house in Vedupar Mustaquil village under the Tariya Sujan police station area of the district on Friday around 11 am."  

He added that the flag was removed as soon as police got information about it. 

"The arrested accused is Salman (21). A case has been registered against Salman and his aunt Shahnaz (22), who made the flag. Apart from this, Imran’s cousin Imran will be booked under the Juvenile Justice Act for helping Salman in hoisting the flag," he added. 

(With PTI inputs)

