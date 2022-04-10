Sunday, Apr 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Over 770 Take Part In Army's 'Run For Fun' Marathon In J&K's Rajouri

Over 770 defence personnel and civilians took part in a marathon organized by the Army's Ace of Spades division in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Sunday.

Over 770 Take Part In Army's 'Run For Fun' Marathon In J&K's Rajouri
Indian Army (Representational Image) PTI FIle

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Apr 2022 2:21 pm

Over 770 defence personnel and civilians took part in a marathon organized by the Army's Ace of Spades division in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Sunday, a defence spokesperson said.

The event, which was part of the ongoing 'Rajouri Day' celebrations, was organised to spread awareness about the importance of physical fitness and endurance and to foster a spirit of adventure, camaraderie and brotherhood, the official said.

Related stories

J&K: 'Army Firing' After An Altercation Injures Two In Handwara

Army Saves Life Of Minor In JK’s Kishtwar

The highlight of the 'Run for Fun' was the participation of over 200 women and girls, the official said.

'Rajouri Day' is celebrated on April 13 every year to commemorate the bravery and valour of the soldiers who laid down their lives for the liberation of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district from rebels and Pakistan army who had infiltrated from across the border in 1948.

The spokesperson said the event was graced by dignitaries, including from the defence sector. They included General Officer Commanding, Ace of Spades Division, Maj General Rajeev Puri, Station Commander, Brigadier N V Nanjundeshwara and DIG BSF, Rajouri, Dhirendra Singh Sindhu.

The 'Run for Fun' was flagged off by Reema Puri and later cash prizes along with Rajouri marathon merchandise were awarded to the winners under various categories, the spokesperson said.

As assured during the promotion of the event, all those who participated were given Rajouri marathon merchandise consisting of a digital certificate of participation, t-shirts and 'Finisher' medals, the official said.

The spokesperson said by providing a national level platform for the participants, the event reinforced the Army's continued commitment towards the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Tags

National J&K: Jammu & Kashmir
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Omicron Sub-Variant XE: Its Symptoms, Severity, All You Need To Know

Omicron Sub-Variant XE: Its Symptoms, Severity, All You Need To Know

Book Review: Karma by Sadhguru

Book Review: Karma by Sadhguru