Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Over 4.21 lakh seats were vacant in engineering colleges across country in 2021-22: MoE

Home National

Over 4.21 lakh seats were vacant in engineering colleges across country in 2021-22: MoE

The Ministry of Education reports that more than 4.21 lakh sanctioned seats remained vacant in engineering colleges across the country in 2021-22, a slight improvement over the last four years.

Subhas Sarkar
Subhas Sarkar Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Dec 2022 8:22 pm

More than 4.21 lakh sanctioned seats in engineering colleges across the country remained vacant in the academic year 2021-22 even as the situation has improved in comparison to the last four years, according to Ministry of Education statistics.

The information was shared by Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar in response to a written question in Rajya Sabha asked by a Bharat Rashtra Samithi member.

According to the data, of the 12,53,337 sanctioned seats in engineering colleges approved by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), 4,21,203, or 33 per cent remained vacant in the year 2021-22. 

The situation, however, has improved in comparison to the previous years when 5.66 lakh sanctioned seats remained vacant in 2020-21, 5.87 lakh in 2019-20 and 6.78 lakh in 2018-19, and 7.22 lakh in 2017-18. 

"The filling up of seats in engineering institutes is dependent on the demand-supply situation which is dependent on the location of the institutes, academic and infrastructural facilities therein, and the placement opportunities," Sarkar said. 

Concerned over the issue of vacant seats in engineering colleges, the AICTE 2018 constituted a committee headed by BVR Mohan Reddy, chairman of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad, to recommend short-term and medium-term perspective plans for engineering education in India. 

The panel recommended AICTE stop setting up new colleges from the academic year 2020 and review the creation of new capacity every two years after that.

Later in 2022, the committee again reviewed the situation and extended the ban for another two years. 

Related stories

Karnataka: Four Engineering Students Suspended In Mangaluru For Showing 'Obscene' Dance Steps In Burqa

To Make Guwahati Flood-Free, Himanta Says His Govt Engineering Solutions

Watch: Student Beaten, Burnt With Iron Box In Private Engineering College Of Andhra Pradesh

Tags

National Ministry Of Education Engineering Colleges MoE Bharat Rashtra Samithi Subhas Sarkar Rajya Sabha All India Council For Technical Education IITs Hyderabad
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

CCTV Cameras Recommended Inside Offices Of Prison Superintendents Following Allegations Of 'VIP Treatments'

CCTV Cameras Recommended Inside Offices Of Prison Superintendents Following Allegations Of 'VIP Treatments'

14 Lawyers Arrested For 'Vandalism' On District Court Premises In Odisha's Sambalpur

14 Lawyers Arrested For 'Vandalism' On District Court Premises In Odisha's Sambalpur