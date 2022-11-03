Friday, Nov 04, 2022
Over 15,200 Students Secure Admission In Delhi University Colleges In 2nd round

More than 15,200 students secured admission to various Delhi University colleges in the second round of seat allocation, a senior varsity official said on Thursday.

Delhi University admission process
Delhi University admission process Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Updated: 03 Nov 2022 10:28 pm

Of them, 9,439 are those who were allotted seats in the first round of admission and later upgraded to college and course of their preference in the second merit list.

"As many as 15,236 students who were allotted seats in the second list have confirmed their seats and submitted the fees," DU Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi told PTI.

The admission to the second round of seat allocation is underway. The university began the admission process for over 70,000 seats in September.

In the DU's first round of seat allocations, 59,100 candidates were allotted seats. A total of 15,398 candidates have confirmed their seats in the first round.

The admission process, which began on September 12, is being conducted in three phases: The first phase was to apply to the university, the second phase was preference filling and the third phase was seat allotment-cum-admission.

This year, Delhi University is admitting students through CUET scores instead of their Class 12 marks. On September 12, the university released the CSAS, its admission-cum-allocation policy.

Admission through the CSAS is being conducted in three phases - submission of the application form, selection of programs and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission.

(Inputs from PTI)

