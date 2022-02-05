Saturday, Feb 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Over 100 Stranded Passengers Airlifted In J&K, Ladakh

An AN-32 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifted 84 passengers, chief coordinator for the service Aamir Ali said.

Over 100 Stranded Passengers Airlifted In J&K, Ladakh
Over 100 Stranded Passengers Airlifted In J&K, Ladakh

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Feb 2022 8:41 pm

Over 100 stranded passengers and the body of a doctor were airlifted between the twin union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Saturday, an official said here.


An AN-32 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifted 84 passengers, chief coordinator for the service Aamir Ali said. He said 32 passengers were airlifted from Jammu to Kargil and 21 from Srinagar to Kargil, while 16 passengers were airlifted from Kargil to Jammu and 15 others from Kargil to Srinagar.


The IAF operates C-17, C-130 and AN-32 aircraft regularly to airlift stranded passengers between J&K and Ladakh in view of the closure of the 434-km Srinagar-Leh national highway owing to heavy snowfall in January. 

Related stories

Narco-Terror Module Busted In J&K's Baramulla, Contraband Worth Rs 18 Crore Seized

Three Held For Robbing Tempo Driver In Northwest Delhi

Hijab Row: Karnataka Govt Orders Ban On Clothes That Disturb Public Order


Ali said nine passengers, including the body of senior gynaecologist Kaneez Fatima, were airlifted from Jammu to Kargil and one passenger from Srinagar to Kargil in a Mi-17 Pawan Hans helicopter. Seven more passengers were airlifted from Kargil to Srinagar, he said.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Jammu And Kashmir Ladakh News Ladakh Kashmir News
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

COVID-19: Rajasthan Reports 19 Deaths, 5,602 Cases

COVID-19: Rajasthan Reports 19 Deaths, 5,602 Cases

Telangana Logs 2,098 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

PM Modi Inaugurates 'Statue Of Equality' To Honour Saint Ramanuja In Telangana

Narco-Terror Module Busted In J&K's Baramulla, Contraband Worth Rs 18 Crore Seized

Three Held For Robbing Tempo Driver In Northwest Delhi

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Students participate in Saraswati Puja on the occasion of Sri Panchami, at a school in Bhubaneswar. The Odisha government has allowed Saraswati Puja celebrations in school premises, in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

Basant Panchmi

Indian cricketers warm up during a practice session ahead of their first one day international cricket match against West Indies, in Ahmedabad. India and West Indies will play three one day cricket match in Ahmedabad from February 6.

IND Vs WI: Indian Cricket Team Trains Ahead Of West Indies ODIs

The statues of the British monarchs and the officials of the Raj stand as relics from the colonial past at the Coronation Park in Delhi. Besides the 21-metre-tall sandstone obelisk commemorating King George V, there are statues of King Edward V. and several viceroys and Governor-Generals, like Lord Hardinge, Lord Willingdon, Lord Irwin and Lord Chelmsford.

Coronation Park: Where The Statues Of The Raj Rest In Ruins

Chinese players celebrate after they beat Japan in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in Pune.

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: China, South Korea Set Up Final Date

Arif Mohd Khan, of India, carries his country's flag during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony - In Pics