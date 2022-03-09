Wednesday, Mar 09, 2022
One New Case Takes COVID-19 Tally Of Andamans To 10,025

The death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours.

Covid-19 vaccination (photo for representational purposes only) PTI Photo

Updated: 09 Mar 2022 8:44 pm

Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported just one new COVID-19 case, which took the caseload in the Union Territory to 10,025, a health department official said on Wednesday. The fresh patient has a travel history, he said.

The death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said. No one was cured of the disease during the period, and the total number of recoveries in the archipelago stood at 9,890.

The Union Territory now has six active cases. Altogether, 6, 08,232 people have been inoculated with 3,03,344 of them having received both doses of the vaccines.

At least 23,216 beneficiaries in the age group of 15 to 18 years have been immunised and 8,955 people have so far received the precautionary dose of vaccines, the official said. The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted over 7.03 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.42 per cent, he added.

With PTI Inputs

