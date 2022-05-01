Odisha Reports 11 New Covid Cases

Odisha’s Covid-19 tally rose to 12,88,057 on Sunday, with 11 more people testing positive for the virus, the health department said. The state had registered 12 new cases and no death on Saturday.

Odisha did not record any coronavirus fatality for the last 11 days and the toll remains static at 9,124.

The state now has 85 active cases, while 12,78,795 patients have so far recovered from the disease, including six on Saturday, the department said.

Altogether 53 other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

