Odisha Reports 1,029 New Covid-19 Cases, 2 More Deaths

Odisha reported 1,029 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, while two more patients died of the disease, the health department said.

Covid-19

Updated: 31 Jul 2022 3:36 pm

There are 6,608 active cases in the state at present, according to a bulletin.

The positivity rate was 5.16 percent as the new cases were detected after testing 19,954 samples. As many as 175 children were among the new patients.

Sundargarh reported the highest number of 222 cases, followed by 173 in Khurda, where Bhubaneswar is located.

The toll rose to 9,140 with the deaths of one person each in Bhubaneswar and Puri.

The state had logged 981 cases on Saturday.

The state has so far reported 13,13,145 COVID-19 cases. Of them, 12,97,344 people have recovered, including 1,051 in the last 24 hours.

(Inputs from PTI)

