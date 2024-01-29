Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that Nitish Kumar's decision to exit the INDIA bloc was not the right move and called his conduct not good for democracy.
'Not Good For Democracy': Arvind Kejriwal On Nitish Kumar's NDA Return
Nitish Kumar had resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar on Sunday, citing issues within the opposition bloc INDIA. He formed a new government with the BJP, a party he had parted ways with less than 18 months ago.
Kejriwal shared his views during a press conference in response to a question about Nitish Kumar forming a new government with the BJP in Bihar. He remarked, "I feel that he should not have left. He has done wrong. Such conduct is not good for democracy. What my understanding is that this (his exit) will cause losses for NDA in Bihar, instead of benefitting them. INDIA bloc will benefit."
Kumar's recent switch, his ninth time in his political career has become a setback for opposition unity ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
Referring to the upcoming Chandigarh municipal elections, Kejriwal expressed optimism about a potential victory for the INDIA bloc through the Aam Aadmi Party-Congress alliance.
The AAP supremo also mentioned that the Chandigarh mayoral polls, scheduled for January 30, were initially postponed to February 6, a decision criticized by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
Under the Congress-AAP alliance, AAP will contest for the mayor's seat, while Congress will vie for the positions of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor. AAP, as part of the INDIA bloc, is engaged in seat-sharing discussions with Congress for five states: Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat, Goa, and Haryana.
While the Punjab units of Congress and AAP have ruled out an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, a final decision is yet to be announced.