Alcohol, Hookah, Underage Drinking: Massive 'Rave Party' Busted In Posh Noida Society

All the detainees are between the age of 16 and 20 years, police said, adding that some of the students were even caught doing underage drinking.

Alcohol and hookahs were found at the flat |
Photo: X/@ShoneeKapoor/@Rajmajiofficial
Police busted a "rave party", allegedly organised college students, at flat in a posh society in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Friday night.

An official said that they received information about the 'rave party' at the Supernova residential society in Noida Sector-94, following which a team reached the spot and detained as many as 39 students of a well-known university.

All the detainees are between the age of 16 and 20 years, police said, adding that some of the students were even caught doing underage drinking. The legal age of drinking in Uttar Pradesh is 21.

Officials also recovered large number of Haryana-labelled alcohol bottles and hookahs among other things were recovered from the party.

Reportedly, people came to know about the party when liquor bottles were thrown of the window, leaving them shattered on the ground floor.

Police said that the invites for the rave party had been sent out on WhatsApp.

"During interrogation, it was found that students were invited for the party on WhatsApp. The entry fee was Rs 500 per person and Rs 800 per couple," the police spokesperson said.

A case has also been registered in this regard, the spokesperson added.

Last month, a rave party was busted by the Ranga Reddy District Special Task Force (STF) at the Cloud 9 Homes service apartment near Madhapur Cyber Tower in Telangana.

As many as 20 persons including six women were arrested by the officials. During the raid, 1 gram of cocaine, 2 grams of MDMA, 0.68 grams of OG Kush and various quantities of foreign liquor. An ABP report said that the total value of the seized items, including liquor and drugs, stood at Rs 1.25 lakh rupees.

A Central Crime Branch in May had busted a rave party at a farmhouse near Electronics City on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Police tests 98 persons including 30 women for narcotics after they found decent amount of drugs, including MDMA and cocaine.

