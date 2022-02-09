Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
No Proposal To Ban Hijab In MP: Govt; School Education Minister Backtracks On 'dress Code' Remark

A day before, Parmar had said that "since hijab is not part of the uniform, so I think it should be banned.”

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 3:50 pm

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday said that no proposal to ban 'hijab' in educational institutions in the state is under its consideration even as state school education minister Inder Singh Parmar, who had backed the 'hijab' ban and proposed a dress code in schools, said that his statement was "wrongly interpreted". 
       

“There is no controversy over (the wearing of) 'hijab' in Madhya Pradesh. No proposal is under consideration of the state government regarding hijab ban. So, there should be no confusion in this regard,” Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who is also spokesperson of the state government, told reporters. 
 

             

When asked about the protests for and against the wearing of 'hijab' or headscarves in Karnataka, Mishra said this matter is related to Karnataka which is pending before the High Court there. 
 

             

Protests for and against the 'hijab' intensified at colleges in different parts of Karnataka after the state government last week issued an order making uniforms prescribed by it or management of private institutions mandatory for its students at schools and pre-university colleges across the state.
       

     

Speaking on the campus unrest in parts of Karnataka, BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who hails from Indore, on Wednesday said that schools are to gain knowledge and not to spread religious fanaticism. 
             

"The attempt is being made to spread religious hysteria in Karnataka schools by insisting on wearing hijab is inappropriate. A school has its own dress code and it should be strictly followed,” Vijayvargiya tweeted. 
   

           

Meanwhile, Parmar issued a video statement stating that his remarks about the uniform in schools was related to "uniformity, discipline and identity of schools". A day before, Parmar had said that "since hijab is not part of the uniform, so I think it should be banned.”
   

         

He had said that the School Education Department is working to implement a dress code in schools across MP to ensure that a sense of equality and discipline prevails among all students. "This will be implemented from the next (academic) session,” Parmar told reporters.
             

On Wednesday, he said, "Some people wrongly interpreted my remarks and presented it with a wrong reference. I am refuting it. We are not going to implement a new uniform code. There is no work underway in this direction. Present arrangement in schools regarding the uniform will continue”. Parmar had also alleged that "systematic efforts" were being made to disturb the country's environment on the issue of wearing 'hijabs'. 

When asked if the wearing of 'hijab' will be banned in educational institutions in Madhya Pradesh, the minister had said, “If this (wearing of hijab) happens, then it (ban) will be brought in here also. We will take action accordingly." Congress MLA from Bhopal (Central) Arif Masood had said that he will oppose any attempt to (ban the wearing of hijab) in Madhya Pradesh.

With PTI inputs.

