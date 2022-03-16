Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022
No Fresh COVID-19 Case In Arunachal, Tally At 64,483

The death toll, too, stood at 296 as no fresh fatality was registered in the northeastern state.

Covid-19 vaccination centre (Representational image) (PTI Photo)

Updated: 16 Mar 2022 3:10 pm

Arunachal Pradesh did not report any new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, with the tally remaining at 64,483, a senior health department official said on Wednesday.

The death toll, too, stood at 296 as no fresh fatality was registered in the northeastern state, he said. Arunachal Pradesh now has 14 active cases, while 64,173 people have recovered from the disease.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active infections at six, followed by West Kameng (four), Upper Siang, Namsai, Lower Subansiri and Anjaw (one each), the official said.

The administration has thus far tested 12,67,211 samples for COVID-19, he said, adding, the positivity rate remained at 0.49 per cent. State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said 16,49,801 people have been inoculated till date.

With PTI Inputs

