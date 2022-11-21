Monday, Nov 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

No Action Against 'Real Culprits' Of Bridge Crash As They Are Linked To BJP: Rahul Gandhi

Addressing an election rally in Rajkot, his second in the day, he said while watchmen (posted at the accident site) were arrested and jailed, no action was taken against the real culprits.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Nov 2022 7:17 pm

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said no action has been taken against  the "real culprits" behind the last month's collapse of a suspension bridge in Gujarat's Morbi town, where 135 people were killed, because they share a "good relationship" with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing an election rally in Rajkot, his second in the day, he said while watchmen (posted at the accident site) were arrested and jailed, no action was taken against the real culprits.

"When journalists asked me what I think about the Morbi tragedy... I said around 150 people died and this is not a political issue and so I would say nothing on this. But the question arises today as to why no action was taken against those who were behind this (tragedy), why no FIR (has been filed against them)?" he asked.

"Will nothing happen to them because they share a good relationship with the BJP? They arrested chowkidars (watchmen) and put them behind bars, but no action has been taken against the real culprits," the Congress MP alleged.

Gandhi said he is feeling sad the Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress is not passing through Gujarat, where Assembly polls will be held on December 1 and 5.

The Congress MP took a break from the 3,570km cross-country foot-march, which started from Tamil Nadu on September 7 and is currently passing through adjoining Maharashtra, and addressed two election rallies in support of his party candidates in Gujarat. 


(With PTI Inputs)

Related stories

Farooq Abdullah To Join Rahul Gandhi-Led Bharat Jodo Yatra In Jammu And Kashmir

Rahul Gandhi Hits Gujarat Campaign Trail After Taking Break From Yatra, Says BJP Out To Make Tribals Homeless

BJP's Actions To Be Blamed For Distress Among Farmers, Youth And Tribals In Maha, Claims Rahul Gandhi

Tags

National Bridge Crash Gujarat's Morbi Town Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) Rajkot Bharat Jodo Yatra Tamil Nadu Rahul Gandhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

I-League: Punjab FC Beat Mohammedan Sporting 1-0

I-League: Punjab FC Beat Mohammedan Sporting 1-0

Greta Gerwig Says Many Ryan Gosling's Ken Looks Haven't Been Released

Greta Gerwig Says Many Ryan Gosling's Ken Looks Haven't Been Released