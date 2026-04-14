Nitish Kumar Says Goodbye: Resigns As Bihar Chief Minister

Summary of this article
Nitish Kumar resigned as Bihar CM, submitted to Syed Ata Hasnain.
Met governor after cabinet meeting at Lok Bhavan.
Said he chose to step down after serving Bihar.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said he has submitted his resignation from the post to Governor Syed Ata Hasnain. Kumar, the longest-serving CM of Bihar, made this announcement on X after he met the governor at Lok Bhavan here.
Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, JD(U)’s national working president Sanjay Jha, and state minister Vijay Choudhary, Kumar reached Lok Bhavan and submitted his resignation.
"I have done a lot of work for the people of Bihar. Recently, I decided to leave the post of chief minister…and therefore, after today's cabinet meeting, I met the governor and submitted my resignation to him," Kumar said.
"Now the new government will look after the work in Bihar. The new government will have my full cooperation and guidance," Kumar wrote on the social media post.
Earlier, Kumar, the state’s longest-serving chief minister, informed his cabinet colleagues about his decision to dissolve the council of ministers, a constitutional requirement before tendering his resignation as the CM to the governor, Yadav told reporters here after a cabinet meeting.
“It was a very emotional moment for all of us. He informed us about his decision. The CM recommended dissolution of the cabinet during the meeting. He will submit his resignation as CM to the governor later in the day," the state minister said.