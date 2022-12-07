Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022
Night Temperature Falls Further Across Kashmir

Night Temperature Falls Further Across Kashmir

The night temperature was lower at the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, which recorded a low of minus 4 degrees Celsius, a slight drop from minus 3.5 degrees Celsius recorded on Tuesday.

Kashmir Weather
Kashmir Weather Photo: AP/Mukhtar Khan

Updated: 07 Dec 2022 3:16 pm

Cold wave conditions in Kashmir intensified on Wednesday as the mercury continued its southward journey at most places, officials said. At minus 5.6 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam was the coldest recorded place in the Union Territory, they said.

Srinagar, which had recorded the coldest night of the season at minus 3.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, witnessed a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, slightly down from minus 2.2 degrees Celsius on Monday, an official of the Met department here said.

The night temperature was lower at the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, which recorded a low of minus 4 degrees Celsius, a slight drop from minus 3.5 degrees Celsius recorded on Tuesday.

Pahalgam, in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, was the coldest recorded place in the valley at minus 5.6 degrees Celsius, down from minus 3.8 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the Valley, recorded a minimum of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag registered a low of minus 1.9 degrees Celsius. Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded minus 3.1 degrees Celsius.The meteorological department has forecast dry weather but haze till December 8.

A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining areas from December 9, under the influence of which there is a possibility of light snow over the plains and lower reaches, and light-to-moderate snow over the middle and higher reaches over the next two days, the Met department said.

(With PTI inputs)

