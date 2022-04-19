Tuesday, Apr 19, 2022
NEWSFLASH | Terror Outfit Lashkar's Sajjad Gul Designated As Terrorist: MHA

Terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba's Sheikh Sajad alias Sajjad Gul designated as terrorist, said Ministry of Home Affairs.

NEWSFLASH | Terror Outfit Lashkar's Sajjad Gul Designated As Terrorist: MHA
Updated: 19 Apr 2022 6:20 pm

(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)

National Lashkar-e-Taiba Ministry Of Home Affairs Sheikh Sajad Sajjad Gul Terrorist Designated Terrorist MHA
