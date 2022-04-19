NEWSFLASH | Terror Outfit Lashkar's Sajjad Gul Designated As Terrorist: MHA

Terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba's Sheikh Sajad alias Sajjad Gul designated as terrorist, said Ministry of Home Affairs.
(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)
Terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba's Sheikh Sajad alias Sajjad Gul designated as terrorist, said Ministry of Home Affairs.
A language that struggles to get recognition in its native land is now one step away from a major international award. Will it pave the way for more Hindi novelists to overcome different boundaries?
The journey of the RSS is baffling to many. Despite political and intellectual opposition, it continues to go from strength to strength. How does one decode the Sangh?
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh aims to bring about systemic changes through social awakening and character building of swayamsevaks, at an individual level and together as a united front.
Political cadres not only act as an interface between parties and the masses, they also help in decentralising democracy at the grassroots
The father-son duo of Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya are transforming the once violence-loving party into a moderate one to suit the current political environment. The party cadre, though, are unhappy at being denied their regular adrenaline rush of "tod phod".
Terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba's Sheikh Sajad alias Sajjad Gul designated as terrorist, said Ministry of Home Affairs.
(This is a developing story. Further details awaited.)
Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.Check our Plans