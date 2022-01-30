Sunday, Jan 30, 2022
75% Adults In India Fully Vaccinated, PM Modi Tweets Congratulations

PM Modi termed this event a 'momentous feat' and congratulated those who are making the vaccination drive a success.

PM Narendra Modi - PTI

Updated: 30 Jan 2022 11:06 am

With 75 per cent of all adults fully vaccinated, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated fellow citizens for this "momentous feat" and said he is proud of all those who are making the vaccination drive a success.

Tagging a tweet by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in which he stated that India has achieved its goal of vaccinating 75 per cent adult population against Covid, the prime minister said, "75% of all adults are fully vaccinated. Congratulations to our fellow citizens for this momentous feat."

"Proud of all those who are making our vaccination drive a success," he said.

The cumulative number of anti-Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 165.70 crore

 

