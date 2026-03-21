News agency UNI's Delhi office sealed amid heavy police deployment after court order

"The premises at 9, Rafi Marg, New Delhi has been taken over by the Government of India on 20.03.2026 pursuant to the judgment dated 20.03.2026 of the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi. Any entry, occupation, or use of the said premises by any person without authorization of L&DO is strictly prohibited and will invite action under law," read a notice pasted at the news agency's office.