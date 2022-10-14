New Education Policy Prepared After Deep Thought, Research, Will Soon Show Results, Says VP Dhankhar

The New Education Policy (NEP) has been prepared with deep thought and research and will show results in the days to come, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Friday.

Addressing a gathering at Gujarat National Law University in Gandhinagar, he also hailed the Statue of Unity, the tallest such structure in the world, and said he never thought something bigger than the Statue of Liberty in the United States of America would be built here.

"The New Education Policy is not a policy of any party or government, but of the entire nation that has been prepared after deep thought and research. It will show results in the coming days," he said.

"Due to this policy, combined with technological development, the students of the country will get ample employment opportunities in any corner of the world," the VP was quoted as saying in a release issued by the state information department.

Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel were also present at the event.

Dhankhar said Indians were feeling proud while visiting any part of the world due to the visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding that Gujarat had become the first choice destination worldwide for investment and opportunity.

He said, 33 years ago, a Member of Parliament had the power to allocate up to 50 gas connections to the persons of his choice, but PM Modi has provided several crore gas connections free of charge to marginalised people.

Earlier, electricity was provided keeping in mind the needs of the district, while today a strong plan has been made to provide electricity to the citizens of remote areas, the vice president added.

Speaking about the towering memorial to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the state's Kevadiya area, he said, " When I visited the Statue of Liberty in America 34 years ago, I never dreamt an even bigger statue would be built in India."

"I feel pride in seeing the wonderful Statue of Unity," Dhankhar said.

-With PTI Input