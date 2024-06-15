National

'Never Indulged In It, This Is BJP's Job': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Hits Back Over 'Vindictive Politics' Allegation

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's reaction came in response to JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy's allegation that the Congress government in the state was now targeting the Yediyurappa family, after targeting former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's family.

PTI
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Reacting to the BJP's accusations of indulging in vindictive politics in connection with the arrest warrant against former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in a POCSO case, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday asserted he and his government have never indulged in "vindictive politics" and will not do it in the future too.

BS Yeddiyurappa - null
Karnataka HC Asks Police Not To Arrest BS Yediyurappa In POCSO Case

BY Outlook Web Desk

What did Siddaramaiah say?

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah asked, "When they (BJP) booked cases against us, was it not targeting? Against me, against D K Shivakumar (Deputy CM), Rahul Gandhi (Congress leader) cases were booked, what should that be called? They had cancelled Rahul Gandhi's membership (of Lok Sabha). What should that be called?".

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been sent to jail. Should that be called hate politics or love politics? It is they who indulge in vindictive politics. We will never do vindictive politics..... I have not done it so far. I have not come to politics yesterday or today. It (vindictive politics) is BJP's job," he said.

"They faced a setback in the north too in the Lok Sabha polls, in Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai (Maharashtra). A RSS leader has said that people have taught them (BJP) a lesson for their arrogance", the CM continued.

Vindictive politics was BJP's job, he further said, adding that "Threatening in the name of ED, Income Tax, CBI -- they have been doing it since the beginning, they are doing it even now, so people did not give them the majority this time."

Modi Govt Has Shown 'Extreme Vindictiveness' To West Bengal People For Rejecting BJP In 2021: Cong - File Image
Modi Govt Has Shown 'Extreme Vindictiveness' To West Bengal People For Rejecting BJP In 2021: Cong

BY PTI

No arrest for Yediyurappa on POCSO case

The Karnataka High Court on Friday restrained the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) from arresting Yediyurappa in connection with a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act case registered against him.

It also directed the veteran BJP leader to appear before CID, which is probing the case, on June 17.

According to police, Yediyurappa has been booked under the POCSO Act and Section 354 A (Sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old girl who alleged that he molested her daughter during a meeting on February two this year, at his residence in Dollars Colony in Bengaluru.

Tags

