Miami Heat Vs Los Angeles Lakers, NBA 2026: Doncic’s 60-Point Masterclass Powers Lakers To 134-126 Win

Luka Doncic delivered a breathtaking 60-point masterclass as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat 134-126, stretching their winning streak to eight games, while LeBron James marked his record-tying appearance with a triple-double (19 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists). Doncic, who poured in 39 after halftime, shot efficiently from all areas to register one of the highest-scoring games against Miami, overshadowing strong efforts from Bam Adebayo (28), Tyler Herro (21) and Norman Powell (20). The Heat, who had surged 15 points ahead early, faded as the Lakers’ firepower took control, with Austin Reaves adding 18 in a dominant offensive showing.

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Miami Heat Vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Basketball game-Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and forward LeBron James, right, embrace after defeating the Miami Heat in an NBA basketball game, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Miami Heat Vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Basketball game-LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) grabs a rebound during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Miami Heat Vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Basketball game-Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) argues a call during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Miami Heat Vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Basketball game-Norman Powell
Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) passes the ball as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Miami Heat Vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Basketball game-Pelle Larsson
Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) drives to the basket as Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Miami Heat Vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Basketball game-Norman Powell
Miami Heat guard Norman Powell (24) goes to the basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Miami Heat Vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Basketball game- Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots a free throw to score sixty points during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Miami Heat Vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Basketball game-Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, top, collides with Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic during the second half of an NBA basketball game, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Miami Heat Vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Basketball game-Luka Doncic
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after scoring during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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Miami Heat Vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA Basketball game-LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) attempts to pass as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo, right, goes for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Miami. | Photo: AP/Lynne Sladky
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