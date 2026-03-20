Miami Heat Vs Los Angeles Lakers, NBA 2026: Doncic’s 60-Point Masterclass Powers Lakers To 134-126 Win
Luka Doncic delivered a breathtaking 60-point masterclass as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat 134-126, stretching their winning streak to eight games, while LeBron James marked his record-tying appearance with a triple-double (19 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists). Doncic, who poured in 39 after halftime, shot efficiently from all areas to register one of the highest-scoring games against Miami, overshadowing strong efforts from Bam Adebayo (28), Tyler Herro (21) and Norman Powell (20). The Heat, who had surged 15 points ahead early, faded as the Lakers’ firepower took control, with Austin Reaves adding 18 in a dominant offensive showing.
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