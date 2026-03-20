Sacramento Kings Vs Philadelphia 76ers, NBA 2026: Edgecombe Stars As 76ers Rout Kings 139-118

The Philadelphia 76ers powered past the Sacramento Kings 139-118 on March 20, with Jared Edgecombe stepping up in the absence of Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey, scoring a rookie-best 38 and adding 11 assists. Justin Edwards (32) and Quentin Grimes (27) combined with him for 97 points, while Andre Drummond posted a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double off the bench. Sacramento, led by Maxime Raynaud’s 30, briefly fought back but couldn’t match Philadelphia’s red-hot shooting as they sealed a third win in four games.

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Sacramento Kings Vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA Basketball game-Marjon Beauchamp
Philadelphia 76ers forward Marjon Beauchamp (16) reacts after a three-point basket during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Justine Willard
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Sacramento Kings Vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA Basketball game-Adem Bona
Philadelphia 76ers center Adem Bona (30) talks to referee John Butler during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Justine Willard
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Sacramento Kings Vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA Basketball game-Adem Bona
Philadelphia 76ers center Adem Bona (30) reacts after a dunk during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Justine Willard
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Sacramento Kings Vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA Basketball game-Maxime Raynaud
Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42), forward Precious Achiuwa (9) and Philadelphia 76ers center Adem Bona (30) fight for the rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Justine Willard
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Sacramento Kings Vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA Basketball game-Vj Edgecombe
Philadelphia 76ers guard Vj Edgecombe (77) shoots a three-point basket over Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Justine Willard
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Sacramento Kings Vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA Basketball game-Dominick Barlow
Philadelphia 76ers forward Dominick Barlow (25) goes for a layup against Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Justine Willard
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Sacramento Kings Vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA Basketball game-Justin Edwards
Philadelphia 76ers forward Justin Edwards, front, goes for a layup against Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud, rear right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Justine Willard
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Sacramento Kings Vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA Basketball game-Justin Edwards
Philadelphia 76ers forward Justin Edwards (11) dribbles against Sacramento Kings guard Daeqwon Plowden during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Justine Willard
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Sacramento Kings Vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA Basketball game-Dominick Barlow
Philadelphia 76ers forward Dominick Barlow dunks the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings, in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Justine Willard
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Sacramento Kings Vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA Basketball game-Adem Bona
Philadelphia 76ers center Adem Bona (30) is fouled by Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Sacramento, California. | Photo: AP/Justine Willard
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