Sacramento Kings Vs Philadelphia 76ers, NBA 2026: Edgecombe Stars As 76ers Rout Kings 139-118
The Philadelphia 76ers powered past the Sacramento Kings 139-118 on March 20, with Jared Edgecombe stepping up in the absence of Joel Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey, scoring a rookie-best 38 and adding 11 assists. Justin Edwards (32) and Quentin Grimes (27) combined with him for 97 points, while Andre Drummond posted a 13-point, 11-rebound double-double off the bench. Sacramento, led by Maxime Raynaud’s 30, briefly fought back but couldn’t match Philadelphia’s red-hot shooting as they sealed a third win in four games.
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