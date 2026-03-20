A State Of Extremes: Belonging, Erasure In Assam

Dust fills the air where homes used to be, settling on the rubble of walls, utensils scattered across several locations in Assam. They are all different, but the sorrow and misery are the same. Each image shows the demolition of routines, of memory, of belonging. They have lived, rooted to one place, for decades, only to have it all taken away without any warning, leaving behind not just the rubble. Displacement in Goalpara, Jagiroad, Morigaon, Nagaon and Kamrup districts is not always marked by the impossibility of return. At times, the dislocation stretches from demolition to disappearance. There are tales of those with documentation going back decades, with names appearing on electoral rolls prior to 1971, yet they continue to be dislocated, confined, or forced into other territories, with the status of citizenship unclear. These stories traverse space, moving in and out of the landscape, leaving behind families, lives, and fragments of lives lived across borders.

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Bilayat Hussain, 55, Moilapather
Bilayat Hussain, 55, Moilapather | Photo: Suresh K Pandey
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Abdul Karim, kamrup district
Abdul Karim, Kamrup district | Photo: Suresh K Pandey
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Dilwar Sheikh, 55 hasilabeel
Dilwar Sheikh, 55, Hasila Beel | Photo: Suresh K Pandey
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Jamiroon, 50, Luptachar
Jamiroon, 50, Luptachar | Photo: Suresh K Pandey
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Javid Ul Ali, 43, Hasila Beel
Javid Ul Ali, 43, Hasila Beel | Photo: Suresh K Pandey
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Mariam Begum, 40
Mariam Begum, 40 | Photo: Suresh K Pandey
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Monowara Khatoon, 60, Lupta Char
Monowara Khatoon, 60, Lupta Char | Photo: Suresh K Pandey
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Shahanur Ali, Hasila Beel
Shahanur Ali, Hasila Beel | Photo: Suresh K Pandey
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Rasila, Andherijuli rani, Kamrup District
Rasila, Andherijuli Rani, Kamrup District | Photo: Suresh K Pandey
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Wife of Shahbuddin Ali, Kamrup District
Wife of Shahbuddin Ali, Kamrup District | Photo: Suresh K Pandey
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Mohida khatoon, 36
Mohida Khatoon, 36 | Photo: Suresh K Pandey
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Zamila Khatoon, 55, Hasila Beel
Zamila Khatoon, 55, Hasila Beel | Photo: Suresh K Pandey
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Hasila Beel makeshift camp
Hasila Beel makeshift camp | Photo: Suresh K Pandey
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