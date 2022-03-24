Thursday, Mar 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Nepal And India Organise Global Entrepreneurship Conclave To Support Start-Ups

The main objective of the conclave was to support the young entrepreneurial community of Nepal and India, and thereby create a platform for exchange of ideas for entrepreneurs and start-ups, according to a statement by the Indian Embassy.

Nepal And India Organise Global Entrepreneurship Conclave To Support Start-Ups
Nepal and India on the map

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Mar 2022 12:57 am

The governments of Nepal and India on Wednesday organised the third edition of an international entrepreneurship conclave here to support innovative start-ups. The conclave was inaugurated by Minister for Information and Communication Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, who was also the chief guest. India’s Ambassador to Nepal Vinaya Mohan Kwatra was also present. Business ideas were presented by Boa Fresh, Tekka, Saarang and Veda start-ups. The main objective of the conclave was to support the young entrepreneurial community of Nepal and India, and thereby create a platform for exchange of ideas for entrepreneurs and start-ups, according to a statement by the Indian Embassy. "The conclave aims to build an ideal link between the dynamic start-up ecosystems of Nepal and India," according to Dilli Raj Joshi, Director of Clock-b Business Innovations.


According to Binay Devkota, CEO of Clock-b Business Innovations, the conclave was rolled out through three phases - pre-incubation, incubation and finale day. "To enhance the start-up ecosystems of Nepal and India, we commenced the pre-incubation phase in December last year that dealt with a nationwide ideation tour, calls for application and selection of start-ups especially focused on Dang, Sarlahi, Dharan, Sunsari," Devkota said. Following this, the second step was an incubation programme where 20 start-ups were selected out of the 80 applicants. Over a nine-day period, these selected start-ups were mentored and trained. Out of the selected 20, only top four start-ups have advanced to the final day after being selected from Idea Audition. The conclave comprised keynote addresses by start-up aspirants from Nepal and India, panel discussions, experience-sharing from renowned entrepreneurs of both nations, start-up story-telling and an investment pitch to a panel of prospective investors by the shortlisted entrepreneurs.

Related stories

UK's Johnson Says Ferry Firm's Mass Firings Likely Broke Law

Time To Open Economy But With Caution: Centre Tells States, UTs

Rishi Sunak Sets Out UK’s Spring Budget Amid High Inflation

PTI INPUTS

Tags

National National Nepal India Government Of Nepal Government India Start-Ups Global Entrepreneurship Conclave CEO Of Clock-b Business Innovations Binay Devkota India’s Ambassador To Nepal Vinaya Mohan Kwatra Minister For Information And Communication Gyanendra Bahadur Karki
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India Rejects Chinese Foreign Minister's 'Uncalled' Remarks On Jammu And Kashmir

India Rejects Chinese Foreign Minister's 'Uncalled' Remarks On Jammu And Kashmir

Adil Hussain Gets Trolled Over Tweet On 'The Kashmir Files'

Adil Hussain Gets Trolled Over Tweet On 'The Kashmir Files'