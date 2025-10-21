Neeraj Ghaywan’s 'Homebound' Gains Global Acclaim, But Village of Inspiration Awaits Screening

Villagers in Devari, Uttar Pradesh, have yet to see the film, with the nearest cinema 25 km away and uncertain local screenings.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Neeraj Ghaywan
Neeraj Ghaywan addresses reports regarding a Rs 10,000 compensation to the family that inspired Homebound Photo: Instagram/Neeraj Ghaywan
  • “Homebound,” based on the real-life story of Mohammad Sayyub and Amrit Kumar from Devari village, premiered at Cannes and is India’s official selection for the 2026 Academy Awards.

  • Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan clarified that the reported Rs 10,000 compensation to Amrit’s family was a small personal token, emphasizing the family’s invaluable contribution and support.

Neeraj Ghaywan's "Homebound" has brought Mohammad Sayyub and Amrit Kumar's heartbreaking story to the global stage, but the people of the village in Uttar Pradesh's Basti district are still waiting for a screening of the film.

The movie, which had its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May and has been chosen as India’s official selection for the 2026 Academy Awards, is inspired by journalist Basharat Peer’s The New York Times article “Taking Amrit Home” (A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway). It was released in theatres last month.

The article narrated the true story of Amrit Kumar, a migrant worker from Devari village in Basti's Bankati block, who collapsed from heat stroke on a highway while returning home from Surat during the COVID-19 pandemic, and his friend Mohammad Saiyub refused to leave his side. While the film has received critical acclaim in international festivals, residents of Devari say they are yet to see the movie.

The nearest cinema hall is about 25 kilometres away, a distance few villagers can afford to travel. It is also not known if the movie, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, is playing in the theatre.

Mohammad Yunus, Sayyub's father, said he hopes the makers arrange a screening of the film in the village.

"The story is based on our son's life. The filmmakers should arrange for a screening here and ensure that our family receives a share of what this success brings," he said.

Pintu, a local resident who helped with photography during the film's shoot, agreed with Yunus, saying, "We are proud that a film based on Sayyub and Amrit's friendship has reached the Oscars. But we hope some part of the money earned from this film goes to Amrit's family and for the development of our village." Village representative Surendra Patel said the people of Devari were proud that the story of their sons had taken the village's name to the world.

Neeraj Ghaywan addresses reports regarding a Rs 10,000 compensation to the family that inspired Homebound - Instagram/Neeraj Ghaywan
Neeraj Ghaywan Refutes Claims Of Paying 'Shamefully Low' Rs 10,000 To Family Who Inspired Homebound Story

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

"The film's earnings should help Amrit's family and support our village's growth. There should also be a centre here that promotes literature and stories that inspire humanity, like this one," he added.

Amrit's family, including his parents Ramcharan and Subhawati, younger brother Shivam, and sisters Suman and Shivani, are happy with the recognition but hoped the film's success would help fund the children's education and future.

Earlier this month, there were reports claiming that the team of “Homebound” paid Rs 10,000 to the family of Amrit for the story rights.

Ghaywan dismissed these reports, saying the sum cited was merely a small token he personally gave to Amrit’s father Ram Charan during his initial research as a parting gesture.

Still - Dharma Productions
Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound Is India’s Official Entry For Oscars 2026

BY Debanjan Dhar

"Some of you have expressed concerns about reports claiming that the family whose life inspired Homebound was compensated with a mere Rs10,000-a shamefully low amount.

“I want to clarify that this sum was a small token I personally gave to Ram Charan ji (Amrit’s father) many years ago during my initial research, simply as a parting gesture. Please do not mistake this for the full extent of the compensation provided,” he wrote on X earlier this month.

Ghaywan added that the family had expressed their happiness regarding the support they received.

“Neither I, nor the producers would ever reduce such a deeply personal story to such a pittance. The families’ contributions are invaluable and deeply meaningful to me.

“We have honoured their trust and stories with sincere respect and significant support… I personally don’t want to mention the number because that would disrespect the bond I share with Amrit and Saiyub-the original heroes of ‘Homebound’,” the filmmaker said in the same post.

Starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, “Homebound” had its world premiere at the 78th Cannes Film Festival as part of the Un Certain Regard segment.

The official synopsis of the film reads: “Two childhood friends -- Shoaib and Chandan -- from a small North Indian village chase a police job that promises them the dignity they’ve long been denied. But as they inch closer to their dream, mounting desperation threatens the bond that holds them together.” "Homebound" is executive produced by Hollywood great Martin Scorsese.

Published At:
