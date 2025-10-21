Neeraj Ghaywan’s 'Homebound' Gains Global Acclaim, But Village of Inspiration Awaits Screening

Pintu, a local resident who helped with photography during the film's shoot, agreed with Yunus, saying, "We are proud that a film based on Sayyub and Amrit's friendship has reached the Oscars. But we hope some part of the money earned from this film goes to Amrit's family and for the development of our village." Village representative Surendra Patel said the people of Devari were proud that the story of their sons had taken the village's name to the world.