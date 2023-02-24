Need To Further Diversify Bilateral Trade Between India, Guyana: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday stressed the need to further diversify the bilateral trade between India and Guyana. The president said trade between both the countries is on an upward trajectory.

Welcoming Bharrat Jagdeo, Vice President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, who had called on President Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, she said India attaches very high importance to its relations with Guyana.

In 2021-22, despite the Covid pandemic, the bilateral trade witnessed a growth of over 300 per cent, Murmu said. The president stressed on the need to further diversify the bilateral trade, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

"Guyana has been a homeland to Indian brothers and sisters for the last 180 years. Even though India and Guyana are separated geographically by a large distance, both have many aspects in common, such as a colonial past, predominantly agricultural and rural-based economies, and multicultural societies," Murmu said.

The president said development partnership is a major pillar of the India-Guyana relations. She noted that more than 640 Guyanese government officials have been trained under our ITEC (Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation) programme so far. President Murmu expressed confidence that the vice president's visit would further deepen historical bonds of friendship between India and Guyana.