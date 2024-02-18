Naveen Patnaik Tops List Of Popular CMs In Country, Adityanath At 2nd Spot: Report

Odisha’s Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik topped the list in terms of popularity rating among the Chief Ministers in the country.
The survey was held to gauge the acceptability of the leaders among the people in the country. It has revealed some intriguing results.
According to the ANI report, Patnaik topped the list with a remarkable popularity rating of 52.7 percent. The second spot in the list has been secured by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with a 51.3 percent popularity rating.
The report has kept Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the third spot. Biswa has garnered a 48.6 percent rating, while the fourth position is occupied by Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, with a 42.6 percent rating.
Significantly, the fifth spot has been held by Tripura Chief Minster Dr Manik Saha, with a commendable 41.4 per cent popularity rating.
As per the report, Saha has acceptance and approval among the citizens of Tripura and beyond.
The report stated that the people of Tripura praised their Chief Minister Saha for his “simplicity, dedication, honesty, and the developmental strides made under his leadership.”
It also quoted Tripura residents commending Saha for being a “compassionate leader who shares in their joys and sorrows.”
Earlier in March 2023, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Saha, a dentist-turned-politician who steered the party to power in Tripura, took oath as the Chief Minister of the state for the second consecutive term.
Saha, who led the BJP to victory, is a dental surgeon who joined the BJP in 2016 after quitting Congress. He was made party chief of the state in 2020 and elected to Rajya Sabha in March 2022.