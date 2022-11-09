Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022
Narmada River Pollution: NGT Forms Committee To Verify 'Factual Position'

The letter petition sought legal proceedings against the Madhya Pradesh government and the local authorities for failing to stop the release of untreated sewage into the river. 

Swollen Narmada river
Factual position to be verified regarding discharge of sewage into Narmada river Photo: PTI

Updated: 09 Nov 2022 5:23 pm

The National Green Tribunal has formed a committee to verify the "factual position" regarding discharge of sewage into Narmada river in Dindori district of Madhya Pradesh, and directed it to submit its report within a month.

A bench comprising Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Afroz Ahmad said that prima facie, the allegations made in a plea raised questions relating to the environment. “In view of the allegations made in the application, we consider it appropriate that a joint committee be constituted to verify the factual position,” the bench said.

The NGT was hearing a petition filed by advocates Samayak Jain, Manan Agrawal and Dheeraj Kumar Tiwari complaining about serious damage to the environment of the Narmada river in Dindori. The letter petition sought legal proceedings against the Madhya Pradesh government and the local authorities for failing to stop the release of untreated sewage into the river. 

The tribunal said the members of the committee would comprise representatives from the Ministry of Environment and Forests along with the Principal Secretary, Department of Urban Development, Vice Chairman, Narmada Valley Development Authority, Executive Officer, Municipal Council of Dindori and Collector Dindori.

To verify the factual position, the NGT directed the committee to meet within two weeks and undertake visits to the site and look into the grievances. It also directed the committee to submit its report within a month. 

In case the joint committee observed any violation of environmental norms, it would forward a copy of its report to the authorities concerned, who would then file a response before the tribunal, the NGT said. 

The statutory authorities concerned, after receiving a copy from the joint committee, had to file an action taken report before the tribunal within a month, it said.

(With PTI inputs)

