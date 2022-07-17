Nagaland Reports Five Fresh Covid-19 Cases, One More Fatality

Nagaland on Sunday reported five new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 35,603, while the death toll mounted to 764 with one more fatality, a health department official said.

State capital Kohima district reported all the fresh infections, he said.

Nagaland now has 59 active cases, while 33,283 people have recovered from the disease, and 1,497 patients migrated to other states.

The state has conducted 4,75,678 sample tests so far.

It has administered a total of 18,44,014 doses of Covid vaccines till Saturday, the official added.

(Input from PTI)