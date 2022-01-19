Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Nagaland Registers 114 New COVID-19 Cases, One More Death

Nagaland’s COVID-19 tally rose to 33,167 on Wednesday as 114 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said. The state had reported 89 coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

Updated: 19 Jan 2022 9:32 pm

One more fatality in the state pushed the death toll to 704. Nagaland now has 515 active COVID-19 cases, while 30,664 people have recuperated from the disease, including 40 in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate has decreased to 92.45 per cent from 92.69 per cent on Tuesday. Altogether 1,284 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states to date. As many as 29,754 beneficiaries in the 15-18 age group have been inoculated in Nagaland till Tuesday.

 The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state has reached 13,80,726, the official said.

With inputs from PTI

