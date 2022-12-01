Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
Nagaland Hornbill Festival: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Arrives In Kohima

The festival, which is celebrated annually in the first week of December, is regarded as a 'Festival of Festivals' in Nagaland and aims to preserve, protect and revive the unique culture and traditions of the Naga tribal people.

Hornbill festival
Hornbill festival Twitter

Updated: 01 Dec 2022 3:50 pm

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday arrived in Nagaland on his maiden two-day official visit to the state. He landed on an Assam Rifles helipad in Kohima along with his wife Sudesh in the afternoon, officials said.

They were received by Governor of Assam and Nagaland Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton and other top officials. The Vice President will hold closed-door meetings with Mukhi, Rio and his cabinet colleagues at Raj Bhavan.

"Welcome to Nagaland, Vice President of India Shri Jagdeep Dhankar Ji @jdhankhar1. We're honoured to have you in Nagaland, the #LandOfFestivals to share in our joy of celebrating the #HornbillFestival, the #FestivalOfFestivals. I wish you a memorable Nagaland Experience," Rio tweeted after receiving Dhankhar at the helipad.

Dhankhar will inaugurate the 10-day Hornbill Festival at 4 PM. He will halt the night in Kohima and visit the World War II cemetery on Friday morning before leaving for Delhi, the officials added.

About Nagaland's Hornbill festival

The Hornbill festival is the largest indigenous festival in Nagaland celebrated annually in the first week of December to commemorate its statehood. In 1963, Nagaland was carved out of Assam and became the 16th state of independent India. 

The festival is regarded as a 'Festival of Festivals' in the state and aims to preserve, protect and revive the unique culture and traditions of the Naga tribal people. 

The festival has been named after the Hornbill bird, which is closely identified with the social and cultural life of the Nagas, as reflected in their myriad tribal dances, songs and folklores.

(With inputs from PTI)

