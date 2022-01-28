Friday, Jan 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Must Take Indian Music To The World: PM Modi

Modi said technology has entered the world of music in a big way globally.

Must Take Indian Music To The World: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 2:57 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged people to take Indian music to the world and called for bringing in technology in this sector by setting up startups based on music. Speaking at an online event marking the launch of the Pandit Jasraj Cultural Foundation on the 92nd birth anniversary of the Indian classical vocalist, Modi said technology has entered the world of music in a big way globally.

"My request to the cultural foundation is that it should focus on two things specifically. We hear about globalisation but its definitions and talk surrounding it is centred around the economy. In today's times of globalisation, it is our responsibility that Indian music makes its mark and has an influence globally," he said.

"Indian music has the capacity to revolutionise the depth of the human mind. It also strengthens the experience of the oneness of nature and the divine," Modi said. Pointing to the popularity of the International Yoga Day, Modi said the whole world has benefited from this heritage of India.

Related stories

‘Central Asia Is Central To India's Vision Of Stable Neighbourhood’: PM Modi

PM Modi Condoles Demise Of France’s Kathakali Patron Milena Salvini

PM Modi To Host First India-Central Asia Summit In Virtual Mode Tomorrow

"Every person in the world has the right to know, understand and learn Indian music and benefit from it. It is our responsibility to fulfil this noble work," he said. "My second suggestion is that when there is an effect of technology on every aspect of life then there should be a revolution of technology and IT in the music sector as well," Modi said.

"Startups fully dedicated to music should come up in India," he said. The startups should be based on Indian musical instruments and traditions, Modi stressed. "Our guru-shishya tradition should be maintained but there should be value addition through technology," he added.

Pandit Jasraj passed away in 2020 following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey. The doyen of Indian classical vocal music was a recipient of various prestigious awards and honours, including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Narendra Modi Music Startups Delhi India Tradition
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Bharat Biotech's Intranasal Booster Dose Gets DCGI's Approval For Phase-3 Trials

Bharat Biotech's Intranasal Booster Dose Gets DCGI's Approval For Phase-3 Trials

PM Modi Dons Sikh Cadet Turban At Today’s NCC Rally

Railway Exam Row: IYC, AISA Stage Protest Outside Delhi's Railway Bhavan Over Police Brutality

Number Of Calls Received On Covid-19 Helpline Dropped Between 12-25 Jan : Delhi Govt

UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav Complains He Is Not Being Allowed To Go To Muzaffarnagar

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Tri-services band perform during the full dress rehearsal for 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi.

Full Dress Rehearsal For Beating Retreat Ceremony

Actress Shruti Haasan at the age of 14, made her acting debut in a special cameo role in her father's Tamil-Hindi bilingual film 'Hey Ram'.

Happy Birthday Shruti Haasan: 5 Lesser-Known Things About The Actress

Singer Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal in a still from their baby shower.

In Pics: Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal's Baby Shower Photos

Ash Barty of Australia reacts after defeating Madison Keys of the U.S. in their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 11: Ashleigh Barty Beats Madison Keys To Enter Summit Clash

Actor Elijah Woods in a still from 'Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind' (2004). A sci-fi romance drama where he plays the role of Patrick.

Happy Birthday Elijah Woods: 5 Best Performances, Other Than 'Lord Of The Rings'