Mumbai Weather Update: Light Rain Showers and Humid Conditions Expected

Mumbai experiences patchy rain and humid conditions on Thursday, September 18, 2025. The India Meteorological Department forecasts moderate rain accompanied by cloud cover throughout the day, with temperatures oscillating between a minimum of 25°C and a maximum of 30°C.
Current Weather Conditions
At 1 PM, Colaba station reported 28°C, feeling like 34°C due to 86% humidity and gentle west-northwest winds at 7 km/h. Visibility remains at 10 km, while atmospheric pressure stands at 1009 mb, indicating stable conditions. Sunrise occurred at 06:26 AM, and sunset will be at 06:38 PM, providing nearly twelve hours of daylight despite overcast skies.
Mumbai Hourly Weather Forecast
2 PM–5 PM: Temperatures will hold around 28°C with intermittent light to moderate showers.
6 PM–9 PM: Rain may taper to light drizzle, but cloud cover persists.
10 PM–12 AM: Showers likely to resume briefly before midnight.
Extended 7-Day Outlook
The IMD’s 7-day forecast predicts continued rain in Mumbai through Monday, with daily maximums of 29–30°C and minimums of 25–26°C:
September 18: Moderate rain with cloudy skies; temperatures 25–30°C
September 19: Passing showers and overcast conditions; highs 29°C, lows 25°C
September 20: Isolated thunderstorms amid heavy clouds; temperatures around 29–25°C
September 21: Light rain and persistent overcast; highs near 29°C, lows 26°C
September 22: Early morning showers followed by partly cloudy skies; 26–30°C
September 23: Partly cloudy with occasional sun breaks; 25–30°C
September 24: Continued partly cloudy weather; temperatures steady at 25–30°C
Mumbai Rain Alert and Advisories
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for rain in Mumbai today, signaling be updated conditions. Residents should expect waterlogging in low-lying areas such as King’s Circle, Andheri, and Bandra, and plan travel accordingly. Local train services may face minor delays due to track wetness, and road traffic could slow down in flooded stretches.
Mumbai Rains: Health and Safety Tips
Carry an umbrella or raincoat when stepping out and wear light, breathable clothing. High humidity and heat may cause discomfort; stay hydrated and avoid strenuous outdoor activity during peak afternoon showers. The UV index remains moderate at 6, so use sunscreen if venturing outdoors during breaks in cloud cover. Continuous rainfall should help improve air quality, but sensitive individuals are advised to monitor AQI updates before outdoor exposure.