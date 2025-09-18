Mumbai Weather Update: Light Rain Showers and Humid Conditions Expected

Mumbai Rains: Health and Safety Tips

Carry an umbrella or raincoat when stepping out and wear light, breathable clothing. High humidity and heat may cause discomfort; stay hydrated and avoid strenuous outdoor activity during peak afternoon showers. The UV index remains moderate at 6, so use sunscreen if venturing outdoors during breaks in cloud cover. Continuous rainfall should help improve air quality, but sensitive individuals are advised to monitor AQI updates before outdoor exposure.