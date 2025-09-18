Uttar Pradesh Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert Continues Across Multiple Districts

Uttar Pradesh faces active monsoon conditions on September 18, 2025, with the India Meteorological Department issuing yellow alerts for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning across 19 districts, while 22 districts are warned of gusty winds and thunderstorms.

Uttar Pradesh Weather Update
Uttar Pradesh Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert Continues Across Multiple Districts
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Heavy rain alert issued for 19 districts, including Lucknow, Gorakhpur, and Ayodhya

  • A yellow warning covers 41 districts with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds expected.

  • Temperature drops significantly with Lucknow recording 30°C maximum, 25°C minimum today.

  • Monsoon remains active till September 23 with intermittent showers forecast statewide.

Uttar Pradesh continues experiencing active monsoon conditions on Thursday, September 18, 2025, as the India Meteorological Department maintains weather alerts across multiple districts. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for 19 districts, warning of heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, while 22 additional districts face alerts for thunderstorms with gusty winds.

Current Weather Conditions and Affected Districts

Heavy rainfall warnings are active today for Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Lucknow, Hardoi, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Bahraich, Shravasti, Gonda, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Sultanpur, and Ballia. These districts may experience moderate to heavy showers with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching 40 kmph.

Current temperature readings show significant relief from recent heat, with Lucknow recording a maximum of 30°C and a minimum of 25°C. Varanasi, Kanpur, Ayodhya, and Gorakhpur are experiencing similar weather patterns with cloudy skies and intermittent rainfall. The state capital has witnessed continuous cloud cover since morning, with high humidity levels at 67%.

Rainfall data from the past 24 hours indicates moderate to heavy precipitation across eastern UP districts, with western UP experiencing scattered showers and partly cloudy conditions. The upper air cyclonic circulation over east UP and adjoining Bihar continues influencing weather patterns across the region.

Uttar Pradesh: Extended Forecast and Regional Impact

The IMD forecast indicates persistent monsoon activity will continue through September 23, with daily rain chances above 70% in most districts. Eastern UP will bear the brunt of heavy rainfall, while western districts, including Noida, Ghaziabad, and Meerut, may experience light to moderate showers with thunderstorm activity.

September 19-21 will see continued rainfall across the state, though intensity may decrease slightly in some areas. The Bundelkhand region and districts bordering Madhya Pradesh are expected to receive heavy downpours during this period. Temperatures will remain below normal with maximums between 28-32°C and minimums around 24-26°C.

The monsoon's final phase brings much-needed precipitation to areas that experienced deficient rainfall earlier in the season. Agricultural regions benefit from this late monsoon surge, particularly for kharif crops approaching harvest season. However, authorities warn of waterlogging risks in low-lying urban areas and flash flood possibilities in districts with poor drainage infrastructure.

Residents are advised to carry rain gear, avoid unnecessary travel during thunderstorm periods, and stay indoors when lightning activity intensifies across the state.

