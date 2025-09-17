Bihar Rain Alert: Orange Warning Issued, Heavy Rainfall Expected in Multiple Districts

Orange alert issued for West Champaran and Gopalganj districts with heavy rain forecast
Bihar faces active monsoon conditions on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, as the India Meteorological Department issues comprehensive rain alerts across the state. The weather department has declared an orange alert for West Champaran and Gopalganj districts, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, while a yellow alert covers all remaining districts, including the capital Patna.
Current Weather Conditions
Heavy rainfall lashed multiple districts over the past 24 hours, bringing much-needed relief from humid conditions. Patna recorded 42mm of rainfall, while Purnia's Bhavanpur received the highest precipitation at 126.2mm. Other significant rainfall measurements include Rupoli in Purnia (96.8mm), Masaurhi in Patna (88.2mm), and Sonbarsa in Saharsa (77.2mm).
The maximum temperature in Patna dropped dramatically to 27.7°C, marking a 9-degree decline from the previous day's readings. This significant temperature drop across 28 districts has provided relief from the recent spell of sultry weather. Current conditions show temperatures ranging between 24°C-26°C with 95% humidity and winds from the southeast at 6 kmph.
Bihar: Weather Alerts and District Forecast
The IMD's orange alert for West Champaran and Gopalganj warns of very heavy rainfall that could trigger flooding in low-lying areas. The yellow alert covering all 36 districts indicates the possibility of winds reaching 40 kmph accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.
Districts expected to receive heavy rainfall today include Patna, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Saran, Bhojpur, Arwal, Vaishali, Samastipur, Khagaria, Jamui, Nawada, Gaya, Aurangabad, Sheikhpura, Nalanda, Jehanabad, Begusarai, and Munger. The weather department has particularly warned against unnecessary travel during thunderstorm periods.
Extended Forecast and Flood Concerns
September 18 will witness torrential rainfall across large parts of North Bihar, while South Bihar is likely to experience rain accompanied by strong winds and thunder. September 19-20 should see conditions gradually normalize, though light to moderate rainfall will continue in several districts.
Flood conditions are worsening in Munger district, where 33 panchayats across six blocks are affected, impacting over two lakh people. The Ganga River flows just 2 centimeters below the danger mark, heightening flood threats in Patna, Munger, Vaishali, and Bhagalpur.
The Met Department has advised citizens to remain indoors during thunderstorms, avoid standing under trees to reduce lightning strike risks, and farmers to exercise caution while working in fields during this unstable weather period.