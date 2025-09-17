Delhi Weather Forecast: Light Rain Expected with Rising Temperatures

Delhi Weather Today: The IMD's forecast indicates changing weather patterns for the next three days.

Delhi Weather Forecast: Light Rain Expected with Rising Temperatures
  • Patchy rain is likely today with temperatures ranging from 30°C to 35°C.

  • Air quality improves from poor to moderate after rainfall.

  • Monsoon withdrawal progresses, ending a 9-day dry spell since September 8

  • Rising temperatures expected through the week, reaching 37°C by Friday.

Delhi residents can expect light rainfall on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, bringing much-needed relief from the recent hot and humid conditions. The India Meteorological Department forecasts patchy rain with an 85% chance of precipitation throughout the day, marking the first significant showers since September 8.

Current Weather Conditions

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 30°C in the early hours, with the maximum expected to reach 35.3°C by afternoon. Humidity levels remain elevated at 53% with gentle winds blowing at 11.5 km/h from the southeast direction. The city woke up to misty conditions with visibility at 10 kilometers, making commuting relatively easier despite the weather.

Air quality showed concerning levels yesterday with an AQI of 110 (poor category), including PM2.5 at 34 µg/m³ and PM10 at 115 µg/m³. However, today's rainfall is expected to help wash away pollutants and improve overall air quality conditions across the city.

Three-Day Weather Outlook

The IMD's forecast indicates changing weather patterns for the next three days. Thursday, September 18, will see partly cloudy skies with a 44% chance of passing showers, while temperatures remain between 31°C and 35°C. Friday, September 19, promises sunny conditions with temperatures climbing to 37°C, marking a return to typical post-monsoon heat.

The official IMD bulletin confirms that partly cloudy skies will dominate the next seven days over Delhi, with no significant rainfall expected after today's showers. Wind patterns will shift from southeast (10-15 km/h) in the morning to northeast during afternoon hours.

Monsoon Withdrawal Impact

The southwest monsoon has begun its gradual withdrawal from parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, and Haryana, with the withdrawal line currently passing through Bhatinda, Fatehabad, and Ajmer. This marks the official end of the monsoon season for northern India, explaining the recent 9-day dry spell experienced across Delhi-NCR.

Residents should prepare for increasing temperatures and sunny conditions in the coming weeks as the post-monsoon phase begins. The brief rainfall today offers a temporary respite, but hot and dry weather will soon dominate the region's climate pattern.

