Mumbai Sees 132 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 792

The tally in the metropolis stood at 11,51,040, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,734, he added. Of the 132 new cases, only two are symptomatic.

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 7:28 pm

Mumbai on Friday reported 132 COVID-19 cases, the addition to the tally breaching the 100-mark after a day's gap, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

The tally in the metropolis stood at 11,51,040, while the death toll remained unchanged at 19,734, he added. Of the 132 new cases, only two are symptomatic.

On Thursday, the city had seen 80 cases, while the addition to the tally was 127 on Wednesday, the official pointed out.

The recovery count rose by 115 to touch 11,30,514, leaving the country's financial capital with an active caseload of 792, the official said.

As per civic data, the recovery rate is 98.2 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between September 30 and October 6 was 0.008 per cent.

So far, 1,83,45,257 coronavirus tests have been held in the city, including 5,177 in the last 24 hours, up from 3,370 samples examined in the preceding 24-hour period.

The caseload doubling time stands at 8,658 days, as per BMC data.

-With PTI Input

