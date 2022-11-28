Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022
Mumbai Sees 11 New Measles Cases, One Suspected Death

On Monday, 303 measles cases were reported in Mumbai, with 11 new cases and one reported death.

Measles vaccine has been included under Indias Universal Immunisation Programme
Measles vaccine has been included under Indias Universal Immunisation Programme

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Nov 2022 10:47 pm

Mumbai reported 11 fresh measles cases and one suspected fatality, taking the tally of infections to 303, a civic official said on Monday.

The number of confirmed deaths from measles stands at eight and the suspected fatalities are three, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.

The civic body, in a statement, said Mumbai will inoculate 1,34,833 children in the nine months to five years age group and will receive additional doses (special dose) in 33 health posts from December 1.

"A total of 3,496 children in the age group of six to nine months in 13 health posts where measles cases in the age group of fewer than nine months have been reported will also be given an additional dose of MR vaccine," the statement informed.

The BMC has surveyed 53,66,144 houses so far and 4,062 cases of fever with rash were found, it added.

The lone death of the day was an unimmunised one-year-old girl residing in Andheri in the western part of the city, the statement said.

"It was a known case of congenital heart disease (ventricular septal defect and patent ductus arteriosus) and two weeks back, the patient was admitted to a private hospital for treatment of the condition. She was admitted to the ICU of Kasturba Hospital here on Saturday with fever, rash, and difficulty in breathing," it informed.

Her condition deteriorated and she passed away at 1:30 pm, with the cause of death being cited as acute respiratory failure, measles with bronchopneumonia in a case of a ventricular septal defect with patent ductus arteriosus, the civic statement said.

