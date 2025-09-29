Mumbai On High Alert As Heavy Rains Kill 10 Across State, Schools In Palghar Shut Today

- Mumbai and several districts in Maharashtra are under red and orange alerts due to extremely heavy rainfall forecasts.
- Palghar district has declared a holiday for all schools as a precaution, while over 11,000 people have been relocated across the state.
- At least ten deaths have been reported in rain-related incidents, and emergency measures, including dam water management, are in place.
Mumbai has been battered by heavy rain since Saturday night, and forecasts for Monday warn of continued downpours and thunderstorms.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alerts for several districts in Maharashtra, including Mumbai city, Mumbai Suburban, Palghar, Thane, Nashik, Raigad, and Pune, predicting extremely heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and stormy conditions. An orange alert is in effect for Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Bhandara, Ratnagiri, Satara, and Sindhudurg, while a yellow alert covers the remaining districts.
In Mumbai, intermittent heavy rain on Sunday saw 47.47 mm of precipitation in the island city, 53.61 mm in the western suburbs, and 37.92 mm in the eastern suburbs between 8 am and 1 pm. Nearby districts have also been affected: Thane and Palghar recorded significant rainfall, and in Bhiwandi (Thane), 262 people from 71 families were rescued.
Palghar is under a red alert, with warnings of heavy to very heavy rain and the possibility of isolated extreme downpours. As a precaution, the district administration has declared a holiday for all schools (government, private, aided, and Anganwadis) in the district for the day. Residents have been urged to avoid nonessential travel and follow local safety instructions.
Heavy rains are expected to persist in parts of Maharashtra through October 3, with many areas facing the risk of flooding and waterlogging. Over the past 24 hours, ten deaths have been reported across the state due to flooding and related incidents. More than 11,000 people have already been relocated to safer places, including 7,200 from Marathwada.
The Bhatsa Dam gates have reportedly been opened to manage water flow.