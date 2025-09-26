Kerala Rains: Orange Alert in Four Districts as Heavy Downpours Continue

Kerala weather today, September 26, 2025: Widespread rainfall with thundershowers, overcast skies, high humidity (85-95%), and temperatures between 23°C and 29°C across the state.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Kerala Rains
Summary
  • Orange alert issued for four Kerala districts with very heavy rainfall, 115-204mm expected

  • Thiruvananthapuram schools closed due to severe waterlogging; Aruvikkara dam shutters raised.

  • Low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal drives the final southwest monsoon spell.

  • Marine warnings are in effect; fishermen are advised against sea ventures until September 27

Kerala weather today shows widespread rainfall activity across the state with periods of rain and thundershowers on Friday, September 26, 2025. Weather in Kerala today features temperatures ranging from 23°C minimum to 29°C maximum with high humidity levels at 85-95% and overcast skies throughout most regions.

Current Weather Conditions

Kerala temperature today remains cooler than normal due to persistent cloud cover and rainfall activity. Current conditions show heavy waterlogging in Thiruvananthapuram in areas like Thampanoor, Chackai, Sreekanteshwaram, and around KIMS Hospital. The state capital recorded 29mm rainfall in the past 24 hours, while Lower Sholayar in Thrissur recorded the highest at 80mm.

IMD Orange Alert for Kerala Districts

IMD orange alert for Kerala has been issued for four districts today, with warnings of very heavy rainfall between 115.6mm and 204.4mm in 24 hours. The districts under orange alert are:

September 26: Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki

Yellow alerts are in effect for Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, and Thrissur. The IMD has warned of thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph across alert districts.

El Niño and La Niña in India: Causes, Climate Effects, and Weather Implications

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Emergency Measures and School Closures

Kerala rain alert has prompted the Thiruvananthapuram District Collector to declare a holiday for all educational institutions , including professional colleges, on Friday. However, public examinations will proceed as scheduled.

Related Content

Additional emergency measures include:

Dam Safety: Aruvikkara Dam shutters have been raised by 15 centimeters each (total 100 centimeters) at 8:00 AM due to rising water levels

Tourism Closure: Ponmudi Eco Tourism Centre has been closed until further notice due to adverse weather conditions and landslide risks

Flight Delays: A Kuwait Airways flight landing was delayed by one hour due to poor visibility on the runway caused by heavy rainfall

Weather System Analysis

IMD weather forecast for Kerala attributes the intensified rainfall to a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal that has weakened but left behind an active cyclonic circulation. Kerala weather alert warns that while the system is weakening, isolated heavy rainfall is likely to continue as part of the final spell of the southwest monsoon.

Marine warnings have been issued for fishermen, advising them not to venture into the sea along Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep coasts until September 27 due to squally weather with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph gusting up to 60 kmph.

West Bengal Weather Update: Depression Approaches as Durga Puja Celebrations Begin

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Kerala: Weekly Forecast and Extended Outlook

Kerala weather update shows the rainfall pattern continuing through the weekend:

  • September 27: Yellow alert in northern districts - Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

  • September 28-30: Light to moderate rainfall continuing across most districts with gradual improvement

  • October 1: Isolated heavy rain is possible in some districts as the final monsoon activity concludes

Kerala weather forecast indicates this represents the final active spell of the southwest monsoon over the state, with conditions expected to improve significantly by early October. The current weather pattern is expected to bring total rainfall amounts of 64.5mm to 115.5mm in yellow alert areas and 115.6mm to 204.4mm in orange alert districts over the next 24 hours.

Published At:
