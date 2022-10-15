Saturday, Oct 15, 2022
Home National

Mumbai Logs 180 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Fatality; Active Tally At 1,143

Mumbai on Saturday recorded 180 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 11,52,313, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

COVID-19 testing
COVID-19 testing Photo: AP/PTI

Updated: 15 Oct 2022 7:17 pm

The toll remained unchanged at 19,738, while the count of recoveries was 11,31,432 after 130 patients recovered from the infection, the official said.

The metropolis has reported 100-plus infections for the ninth day in a row. The city had on Friday logged 178 cases.

As per a bulletin, at least 5,743 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted to 1,83,89,813.

With a recovery rate of 98.2 percent, Mumbai is left with 1,143 active cases, the report stated. 

Of the latest cases, only 12 patients were symptomatic, it said.

The overall growth rate of cases in the city was 0.013 percent for the period between October 8 and October 14, while the doubling rate was 5,325 days.

(Inputs from PTI)

