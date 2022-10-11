Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Mumbai Logs 129 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Fatality; Active Tally At 881

The count of recoveries rose to 11,30,965 after 155 patients recovered from the infection during the day, while the toll remained unchanged at 19,736, the official said. 

Mumbai Logs 129 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Fatality; Active Tally At 881
Mumbai Logs 129 New Covid-19 Cases, Zero Fatality; Active Tally At 881

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Oct 2022 9:03 pm

Mumbai on Tuesday recorded 129 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally of infections to 11,51,582, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

The count of recoveries rose to 11,30,965 after 155 patients recovered from the infection during the day, while the toll remained unchanged at 19,736, the official said. 

The city's daily tally of cases has crossed the 100 mark on the fifth consecutive day. On Monday, Mumbai had logged 111 new COVID-19 cases and a single fatality.

As per a bulletin issued by the civic body, 4,146 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests done so far to 1,83,65,681.

With a recovery rate of 98.2 per cent, Mumbai is now left with 881 active cases, it stated. 

Of the latest cases, only eight patients were symptomatic, it said. 

The overall growth rate of cases in the city is 0.010 per cent for a period between October 4 and October 10, while the doubling rate was 7,390 days, the bulletin said.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Maharashtra Records 384 Covid-19 Cases, Four Deaths

Odisha Reports 95 New Covid-19 Cases

Daily Domestic Air Passenger Traffic Nearing Pre-Covid Level 'Great Sign'; Focus Is On Improving Connectivity: PM

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Covid Tally COVID Restrictions Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2023: India's Top Private MBA Colleges

Outlook-ICARE India MBA Rankings 2023: India's Top Private MBA Colleges

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC