Mumbai Hostage Crisis: Rohit Arya’s Deadly Protest Over Unpaid Dues Ends In Police Shootout

Rohit Arya, an aspiring filmmaker, locked 17 children and two adults inside his small acting studio and declared them hostages.
A distress call reached Powai Police Station at 2 p.m. Within minutes, the area was sealed, the fire brigade deployed to cut window grills, and senior officers began negotiations.
The Mumbai Crime Branch has taken over the investigation, probing Arya’s planning, mental health history, and possible links in Pune and Nagpur.
A quiet afternoon in Powai turned into a citywide alert when 38-year-old Rohit Arya, an aspiring filmmaker, locked 17 children and two adults inside his small acting studio and declared them hostages. The four-hour ordeal ended with Arya dead from police gunfire and all 19 captives freed unharmed in a high-precision commando raid.
The drama began around 1:30 p.m. at RA Studio in Mahavir Classic building near L&T Gate. Arya had advertised auditions for a web series, drawing teenagers aged 13 to 17 along with a 75-year-old grandmother and another adult. Once inside, he bolted the doors, seized their phones, and revealed his true intent: to force the Maharashtra government to address his long-ignored grievances.
According to Free Pree Journal, Armed with two air guns, flammable chemicals, and a lighter, Arya demanded a public meeting with former School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar. His core complaint: the state had adopted his educational initiatives — “Swachhta Monitor” and “Majhi Shala, Sundar Shala” — inspired by his 2018 short film Let’s Change, but refused to pay him ₹2 crore or give him credit.
Kesarkar confirmed Arya had approached him in 2024 seeking resolution but failed to submit proper documentation. Police later described Arya as “mentally disturbed”, pushed to the brink by financial ruin and bureaucratic rejection.
In a pre-recorded video that went viral, Arya insisted he was not a terrorist. “I don’t want money. I have moral demands. I just want to be heard,” he said, warning he would burn the room or harm himself and the children if ignored.
A distress call reached Powai Police Station at 2 p.m. Within minutes, the area was sealed, the fire brigade deployed to cut window grills, and senior officers began negotiations. For nearly two hours, police tried to de-escalate, promising to facilitate Arya’s demands if he released the children. But he grew increasingly agitated, at one point firing a warning shot.
By 4 p.m., with the situation deteriorating, the order was given: storm the studio.
According to PTI, Eight Quick Reaction Team (QRT) commandos entered through a bathroom window to avoid the barricaded main door. In a 35-minute operation, they neutralized Arya after he allegedly pointed an air gun at them. He was shot once in the chest and died on the spot.
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis commended the police: “Not a single child was harmed. This is professional excellence under pressure.”
The Mumbai Crime Branch has taken over the investigation, probing Arya’s planning, mental health history, and possible links in Pune and Nagpur. Opposition leaders, including Congress’s Varsha Gaikwad, criticized the government for “administrative negligence,” arguing that addressing Arya’s claims earlier could have prevented the crisis.
All rescued children were reunited with families and offered counseling. While Mumbai breathes a sigh of relief, the incident serves as a grim reminder: unheard voices, when pushed too far, can endanger lives