Mumbai Hostage Crisis: Rohit Arya’s Deadly Protest Over Unpaid Dues Ends In Police Shootout

Police personnel at the site where 19 persons including 17 children were rescued from a studio in Powai area while the man who had held them hostage succumbed to bullet injuries sustained during the operation, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI

Police personnel at the site where 19 persons including 17 children were rescued from a studio in Powai area while the man who had held them hostage succumbed to bullet injuries sustained during the operation, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI