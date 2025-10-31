Mumbai Hostage Crisis: Rohit Arya’s Deadly Protest Over Unpaid Dues Ends In Police Shootout

In a pre-recorded video that went viral, Arya insisted he was not a terrorist. 'I don’t want money. I have moral demands.'

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
17 children rescued in hostage drama in Mumbais Powai area
Police personnel at the site where 19 persons including 17 children were rescued from a studio in Powai area while the man who had held them hostage succumbed to bullet injuries sustained during the operation, in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rohit Arya, an aspiring filmmaker, locked 17 children and two adults inside his small acting studio and declared them hostages.

  • A distress call reached Powai Police Station at 2 p.m. Within minutes, the area was sealed, the fire brigade deployed to cut window grills, and senior officers began negotiations.

  • The Mumbai Crime Branch has taken over the investigation, probing Arya’s planning, mental health history, and possible links in Pune and Nagpur.

A quiet afternoon in Powai turned into a citywide alert when 38-year-old Rohit Arya, an aspiring filmmaker, locked 17 children and two adults inside his small acting studio and declared them hostages. The four-hour ordeal ended with Arya dead from police gunfire and all 19 captives freed unharmed in a high-precision commando raid.

The drama began around 1:30 p.m. at RA Studio in Mahavir Classic building near L&T Gate. Arya had advertised auditions for a web series, drawing teenagers aged 13 to 17 along with a 75-year-old grandmother and another adult. Once inside, he bolted the doors, seized their phones, and revealed his true intent: to force the Maharashtra government to address his long-ignored grievances.

According to Free Pree Journal, Armed with two air guns, flammable chemicals, and a lighter, Arya demanded a public meeting with former School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar. His core complaint: the state had adopted his educational initiatives — “Swachhta Monitor” and “Majhi Shala, Sundar Shala” — inspired by his 2018 short film Let’s Change, but refused to pay him ₹2 crore or give him credit.

Related Content
Related Content

Kesarkar confirmed Arya had approached him in 2024 seeking resolution but failed to submit proper documentation. Police later described Arya as “mentally disturbed”, pushed to the brink by financial ruin and bureaucratic rejection.

In a pre-recorded video that went viral, Arya insisted he was not a terrorist. “I don’t want money. I have moral demands. I just want to be heard,” he said, warning he would burn the room or harm himself and the children if ignored.

A distress call reached Powai Police Station at 2 p.m. Within minutes, the area was sealed, the fire brigade deployed to cut window grills, and senior officers began negotiations. For nearly two hours, police tried to de-escalate, promising to facilitate Arya’s demands if he released the children. But he grew increasingly agitated, at one point firing a warning shot.

By 4 p.m., with the situation deteriorating, the order was given: storm the studio.

According to PTI, Eight Quick Reaction Team (QRT) commandos entered through a bathroom window to avoid the barricaded main door. In a 35-minute operation, they neutralized Arya after he allegedly pointed an air gun at them. He was shot once in the chest and died on the spot.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis commended the police: “Not a single child was harmed. This is professional excellence under pressure.”

The Mumbai Crime Branch has taken over the investigation, probing Arya’s planning, mental health history, and possible links in Pune and Nagpur. Opposition leaders, including Congress’s Varsha Gaikwad, criticized the government for “administrative negligence,” arguing that addressing Arya’s claims earlier could have prevented the crisis.

All rescued children were reunited with families and offered counseling. While Mumbai breathes a sigh of relief, the incident serves as a grim reminder: unheard voices, when pushed too far, can endanger lives

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd T20I: Proteas Eye Series Victory Against PAK In Lahore

  2. Bangladesh Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I: Hosts Play For Pride As Windies Chase Clean Sweep

  3. Zimbabwe Vs Afghanistan Live Score, 2nd T20I: AFG Eye Series-Sealing Win In Harare

  4. ‘Chak De!’ Returns: India Forge Fabulous New Chapter In Women’s Cricket

  5. The Making Of Jemimah Rodrigues: How Mumbai Prodigy Soared To India's Cricketing Zenith

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Heavy Rains from Cyclone Montha Swell Krishna River; Officials Warn of Flood Risk

  2. How The RSS Has Become A Cultural Hegemon

  3. Uttarakhand High Court Orders Action Against BJP Leader Over Alleged Role In Communal Violence Plot

  4. Anand Mishra: Former IPS Officer And BJP’s New Face From Buxar

  5. Sukhu Promises Old Pension Scheme, Free Healthcare if INDIA Bloc Wins Bihar

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Sudan Civil War: At Least 1,500 Reportedly Killed in Two Days as El-Fasher Falls to RSF, Army Withdraws

  2. Indian-Origin Businessman Killed After Confronting Man Urinating on His Car in Canada

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. 19 Days After Declaring Peace, Israel Hits Gaza With Airstrikes - In Photos

  5. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius November 2025 Horoscope: Progressive Month With Steady Growth In Education, Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Kalinga Literary Festival 2026: Booker Prize Winners To Lead Line-Up In Bhubaneswar

  3. Cyclone Montha Update: Weakened System Triggers Heavy Rainfall in West Bengal and Gujarat

  4. ‘Chak De!’ Returns: India Forge Fabulous New Chapter In Women’s Cricket

  5. Himachal High Court Issues Notice to State and KCCB over Alleged Misuse of Funds in Dehra Bypoll

  6. Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal Live Streaming, AIFF Super Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Kolkata Derby

  7. Capricorn November 2025 Horoscope: Steady Month With Growth In Career, Finances, Education, And Relationships

  8. Dempo SC 1-1 Chennaiyin FC Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Spoils Shared Between Golden Eagles And Marina Machans