Rohit Arya’s Last Rites Performed In Pune After Mumbai Police Encounter

Rohit Arya, 50, was killed by Mumbai police after taking 19 hostages in Powai.
His last rites were performed in Pune early Saturday with family in attendance.
Police said Arya had lived away from Pune and had little contact with his family.
Arya, 50, had held 17 children aged between 10 and 12, along with two adults, captive at a studio in Mumbai’s Powai area on Thursday. The three-hour standoff ended with police rescuing all hostages and Arya being killed in the operation.
Following a post-mortem examination at Mumbai’s JJ Hospital, his body was transported to Pune. The cremation was attended by his wife, son, and other close relatives, according to PTI.
Earlier, Arya had alleged that payments owed to him for a project he undertook for the Maharashtra education department were pending. He had even staged a protest in Pune over the issue, PTI reported.
(With inputs from PTI)