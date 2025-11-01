Rohit Arya’s Last Rites Performed In Pune After Mumbai Police Encounter

The 50-year-old, who held 19 people hostage at a Powai studio, was shot dead by Mumbai police after a three-hour standoff.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Rohit Arya, Mumbai police encounter, Powai hostage case
Arya, 50, had held 17 children aged between 10 and 12, along with two adults, captive at a studio in Mumbai’s Powai area. Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Rohit Arya, 50, was killed by Mumbai police after taking 19 hostages in Powai.

  • His last rites were performed in Pune early Saturday with family in attendance.

  • Police said Arya had lived away from Pune and had little contact with his family.

The final rites of Rohit Arya, who was shot dead by the Mumbai police after taking 19 people hostage, were carried out in Pune in the early hours of Saturday, reported PTI.

Arya, 50, had held 17 children aged between 10 and 12, along with two adults, captive at a studio in Mumbai’s Powai area on Thursday. The three-hour standoff ended with police rescuing all hostages and Arya being killed in the operation.

Police personnel at the site where 19 persons including 17 children were rescued from a studio in Powai area while the man who had held them hostage succumbed to bullet injuries sustained during the operation, in Mumbai. - | Photo: PTI
Mumbai Hostage Crisis: Rohit Arya’s Deadly Protest Over Unpaid Dues Ends In Police Shootout

BY Outlook News Desk

Following a post-mortem examination at Mumbai’s JJ Hospital, his body was transported to Pune. The cremation was attended by his wife, son, and other close relatives, according to PTI.

Police sources said Arya had been living away from Pune for several years and had minimal contact with his family during that period. Preliminary findings indicate he had largely remained isolated in recent times.

Mumbai Police Rescue 17 Children After Hostage Standoff in Powai Studio - PTI
Mumbai Police Rescue 17 Children After Hostage Standoff in Powai Studio, Accused Killed

BY Outlook News Desk

Earlier, Arya had alleged that payments owed to him for a project he undertook for the Maharashtra education department were pending. He had even staged a protest in Pune over the issue, PTI reported.

Related Content
Related Content

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs USA Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: Can NEP Avenge United States Defeat In Dubai?

  2. New Zealand Vs England Live Score, 3rd ODI: Overton, Carse Take ENG To 222 After Top-Order Collapse

  3. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India's Road To Final - Match By Match Journey

  4. India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's ODI World 2025 Final: Three Key Battles That Will Decide IND-W Vs SA-W Clash

  5. Pakistan Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Saim Ayub, Bowlers Help PAK Beat SA By Nine Wickets, Level Series

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  2. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  5. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Mokama On Edge: Is It Back To Jungle Raj As Political Rivals Clash Ahead Of Bihar Elections 2025

  2. Beyond Legacy: Jagriti Thakur’s First Time In Bihar Electoral Fray

  3. Day In Pics: October 31 2025

  4. NDA Unveils Bihar Sankalp Patra With Promise of 1 Crore Jobs, Women Empowerment Push

  5. Former India Cricket Captain Azharuddin Finally Begins Innings As Telangana Cabinet Minister

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Mass Killing In Sudan’s Darfur Region Visible From Space

  2. Israel Returns 30 Palestinian Bodies To Gaza In Latest Ceasefire Exchange

  3. Pakistan, Afghanistan Agree To Resume Peace Talks, Renew Border Ceasefire Efforts

  4. Putin Orders Safe Access for Foreign Media to Encircled Ukrainian Troop Zones

  5. Sudan Civil War: At Least 1,500 Reportedly Killed in Two Days as El-Fasher Falls to RSF, Army Withdraws

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius November 2025 Horoscope: Progressive Month With Steady Growth In Education, Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Kalinga Literary Festival 2026: Booker Prize Winners To Lead Line-Up In Bhubaneswar

  3. Cyclone Montha Update: Weakened System Triggers Heavy Rainfall in West Bengal and Gujarat

  4. ‘Chak De!’ Returns: India Forge Fabulous New Chapter In Women’s Cricket

  5. Himachal High Court Issues Notice to State and KCCB over Alleged Misuse of Funds in Dehra Bypoll

  6. Mohun Bagan Vs East Bengal Live Streaming, AIFF Super Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Kolkata Derby

  7. Capricorn November 2025 Horoscope: Steady Month With Growth In Career, Finances, Education, And Relationships

  8. Dempo SC 1-1 Chennaiyin FC Highlights, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Spoils Shared Between Golden Eagles And Marina Machans