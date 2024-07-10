National

Mumbai BMW Accident: Accused Mihir Shah Called Girlfriend 40 Times After Car Crash; Police Likely To Detain Her

According to an official, if detained, the questions will revolve around what information about the accident was shared with her by the prime accused Mihir Shah, and whether he was drunk when he spoke to her and met her.

Mihir Shah, the prime accused in BMW hit-and-run case in Mumbai
As a latest development in the spiralling BMW hit-and-run case in Mumbai's Worli, it has been revealed that the prime accused Mihir Shah in spoke to his girlfriend for 40 times prior to abandoning the car. According to police, the girl is likely to be detained for questioning.

According to an official, if detained, the questions will revolve around what information about the accident was shared with her by Shah, and whether he was drunk when he spoke to her and met her. 

Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Accused Mihir Shah Sent To Police Custody; Father Removed From Sena Post

On July 8, 24-year-old Mihir Shah, the son of Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah, crashed his luxury car into a scooter in Worli killing 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa her husband Pradeep flung off the bonnet after the car hit him.

It has been reveled that after abandoning the car in Kala Nagar, Mihir hailed an auto and went to his girlfriend's house in Goregaon. Police said he "rested" there for two hours while his girlfriend informed Shah's sister about the accident.

His sister went to Goregaon and then took Shah to their house in Borivali from where Shah's mother, Meena, two sisters - Puja and Kinjal - and a friend, Avdeep, left for a resort in Shahpur.

As per a newly revealed CCTV footage, Shah, who was allegedly in an inebriated condition, switched seats with his driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, and they reversed the car over Kaveri. Shah and the driver later went to Kala Nagar in Bandra, where they abandoned the car and took off the number plate to avoid being caught. 

Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: Shinde Sena Leader Arrested; CCTV Video Of Accused Leaving Bar Goes Viral | Top Points

Mihir Shah was produced in Sewri court today and has been sent to police custody till July 16.

