MP Sees 35 Covid-19 Cases, 41 Recoveries; Active Tally Now 283

The Covid-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,53,673 on Monday after the detection of 35 cases at a positivity rate of 0.5 percent, a health official said.

Updated: 05 Sep 2022 9:55 pm

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,770, he added.

The recovery count increased by 41 to touch 10,42,620, leaving the state with 283 active cases, the official informed.

With 5,932 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 2,99,30,391, he added.

A government release said 12,88,93,833 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 55,224 on Monday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,53,673, new cases 35, death toll 10,770, recoveries 10,42,620, active cases 283 number of tests so far 2,99,30,391.

