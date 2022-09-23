Friday, Sep 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

MP Sees 17 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 164 As 27 Recover

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,179, new cases 17, death toll 10,771, recoveries 10,43,254, active cases 154, total tests 30,01,7610.

MP Sees 17 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 164 As 27 Recover
MP Sees 17 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 164 As 27 Recover

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Sep 2022 9:43 pm

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday saw 17 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.3 per cent, taking the state's tally to 10,54,179, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,771, he added.

The recovery count increased by 27 to touch 10,43,254, leaving the state with 164 active cases, the official said.

With 4,714 swab samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 30,01,7 610, he added.

A government release said 13,20,61837 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 24, 968 on Friday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,179, new cases 17, death toll 10,771, recoveries 10,43,254, active cases 154, total tests 30,01,7610.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Gujarat Reports 125 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 2 Deaths; Active Tally At 1,023

Mumbai Sees 106 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 752 As 159 Recover

Rajasthan Sees 81 New Covid-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Covid Tally COVID Restrictions Madhya Pradesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield

IND Vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Toss Delayed Due To Wet Outfield

Prophet Row: Supreme Court Transfers FIRs Against Journalist Navika Kumar To Delhi Police

Prophet Row: Supreme Court Transfers FIRs Against Journalist Navika Kumar To Delhi Police