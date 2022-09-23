MP Sees 17 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 164 As 27 Recover

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday saw 17 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.3 per cent, taking the state's tally to 10,54,179, a health department official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,771, he added.

The recovery count increased by 27 to touch 10,43,254, leaving the state with 164 active cases, the official said.

With 4,714 swab samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 30,01,7 610, he added.

A government release said 13,20,61837 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 24, 968 on Friday.

