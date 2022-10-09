Sunday, Oct 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

MP Logs 21 Covid-19 Cases, 19 Recoveries; Active Tally Now 100

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,425, new cases 15, death toll 10,773, recoveries 10,43,554, active cases 98 number of tests so far 3,00,70,164.

MP Logs 21 Covid-19 Cases, 19 Recoveries; Active Tally Now 100
MP Logs 21 Covid-19 Cases, 19 Recoveries; Active Tally Now 100

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Oct 2022 8:45 pm

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,54,446 on Sunday after the detection of 21 cases at a positivity rate of 0.6 per cent, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,773, while the recovery count increased by 19 to touch 10,43,573, leaving the state with 100 active cases, he said.

With 3,447 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 3,00,73,611, he added.

A government release said 13,31,94,029 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 159 on Sunday

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,425, new cases 15, death toll 10,773, recoveries 10,43,554, active cases 98 number of tests so far 3,00,70,164.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Covid Tally COVID Restrictions COVID Fatalities Bhopal Madhya Pradesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Free Falling: Will Cash-Strapped SpiceJet Follow Jet Airways’ Route?

Free Falling: Will Cash-Strapped SpiceJet Follow Jet Airways’ Route?

Gujarat: Coast Guard, ATS Seize Rs 360 Cr Worth Heroin From Pakistani Boat Off The State Coast

Gujarat: Coast Guard, ATS Seize Rs 360 Cr Worth Heroin From Pakistani Boat Off The State Coast